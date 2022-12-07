Southport receives $141,000 grant for ADA-accessible kayak launch

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has received a $141,000 grant via the NC Coastal Management Program for an ADA-accessible kayak launch.

But even with the grant awarded on Oct. 25, the project still has a few more steps before it can be completed.

Per the City of Southport, the launch will be at the end of West West Street; the city expects for them to receive the contract from the state by the end of the year, and for it to be approved at the board of alderman meeting on Jan. 12, 2023. After approval of the contract, the city will need to apply for the CAMA major permit to complete the project, though this could take several months.

The site plan for the launch includes a picnic area, an ADA-compliant boardwalk through wetland to a 10′ x 10′ floating dock and a 10′ x 10′ sun deck.

Schematic site plan for the Kayak Launch Facility at the end of West West Street in Southport (Wooten, the City of Southport)

