Republicans take control of New Hanover County school board as three new faces take oath

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was a night of celebration for some. For others, the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting brought unwanted change.

Three new members took their oath of office to the New Hanover County school board, while three others bid farewell to those seats.

Republicans swept the election last month, and now have control in a 5-2 split. They elected incumbent Pete Wildeboer as chair, while newcomer Pat Bradford stepped into the vice chair role on her first night in the office.

“I just want to take a moment to thank the people of New Hanover County for putting their trust in the new board members, elected us as a clear majority,” Wildeboer said. “I perceive that as a mandate for change.”

Bradford, along with Melissa Mason and Josie Barnhart, took their oath of office Tuesday as the board’s newest members. Wildeboer also took his oath, starting his second term on the board.

Outgoing members included Judy Justice and Nelson Beaulieu, who were not elected to second terms, and Stefanie Adams, who chose not to run a second time.

The three former members, all Democrats, gave remarks as they closed out their terms to the audience at the board meeting. They congratulated the new board members but also gave them words of advice and caution.

“All of you ran saying that it’s about you want to be able to speak for parents. Well, I am now officially a parent in this district, just as a parent,” Adams said. “So I would like you to remember 49% of this population did not vote for you. So remember as you are representing, you are representing for all students.”

Dozens of parents and advocates attended the school board meeting, cheering and booing throughout.

Several addressed the school board during a public comment session. Some were encouraged by the change in leadership, while others told the board they hoped to see new members step away from a political agenda and focus on policy that benefits all students in New Hanover County Schools.

“I believe that you all truly want what’s best for our kids and our schools. I am asking that you put down the anti-public school propaganda playbooks that you have been given,” one parent said.

The new board is already bringing forward policy changes that reflect the issues they campaigned on, like parents’ rights and involvement in the classroom.

Other platforms they ran on included improving school safety and ending the use of practices like social-emotional learning and diversity, equity and inclusion.

