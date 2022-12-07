Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Opera House Theater Company to perform holiday shows throughout weekend

Opera House Theater Company to perform holiday shows throughout weekend
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Opera House Theater Company is performing its Very Merry Holiday Show at the Brooklyn Arts Center from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.

The show stars Brian Whitted and a seven-piece orchestra with a special guest performer each night.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online.

You can learn more about the OHTC’s upcoming shows, including the upcoming Kinky Boots and Ring of Fire, at their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Na'Kita Monroe (center), who identifies as transgender, led the Keep it Cute Dance Company in...
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Sheriff’s Office: No evidence of a shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School after phone threat
Sheriff’s Office: Lockdown lifted at Holly Shelter Middle School after finding no evidence of a shooting
The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer...
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
Multiple people have been arrested after Bladenboro Police chased a vehicle in connection to a...
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized

Latest News

A dog waits for adoption at the Pender County Animal Shelter
“A dire situation:” Animal shelter over capacity as owners can no longer afford pets
Wrightsville Beach Park
Azalea Festival Princess to visit Jingle on the Beach event in Wrightsville Beach
Schematic site plan for the Kayak Launch Facility at the end of West West Street in Southport
Southport receives $141,000 grant for ADA-accessible kayak launch
Gift giving is a holiday staple for many, but the stress of finding the right gifts to buy...
Tech Talk: Budget-friendly gift ideas for the holidays