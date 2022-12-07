Opera House Theater Company to perform holiday shows throughout weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Opera House Theater Company is performing its Very Merry Holiday Show at the Brooklyn Arts Center from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.

The show stars Brian Whitted and a seven-piece orchestra with a special guest performer each night.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online.

You can learn more about the OHTC’s upcoming shows, including the upcoming Kinky Boots and Ring of Fire, at their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.