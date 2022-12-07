Senior Connect
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County

Two vehicles involved in crash on Mount Misery Road in Navassa (contributed photo)
Two vehicles involved in crash on Mount Misery Road in Navassa (contributed photo)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person has died and two have been injured following a two-car crash near Navassa on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at around 11:50 a.m.

According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, Omar August was headed east on Mount Misery Road while George Waddell was driving west. August crossed over into the westbound lane, and he crashed into Waddell’s car.

August died in the crash, while George Waddell and a passenger were injured.

