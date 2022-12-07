New stop signs to change intersection into four-way stop in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Two stop signs will be added to an intersection in Southport following work on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The new signs will transform the intersection of Viking Crest Lane and J Swain Blvd into a four-way stop.

“Weather permitting, this work will take place on Thursday, December 8th. Please be aware of crews working in the area and the addition of the stop signs,” said Southport in a release.

