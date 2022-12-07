Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New stop signs to change intersection into four-way stop in Southport

New stop signs to be added to intersection in Southport
New stop signs to be added to intersection in Southport(City of Southport)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Two stop signs will be added to an intersection in Southport following work on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The new signs will transform the intersection of Viking Crest Lane and J Swain Blvd into a four-way stop.

“Weather permitting, this work will take place on Thursday, December 8th. Please be aware of crews working in the area and the addition of the stop signs,” said Southport in a release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Na'Kita Monroe (center), who identifies as transgender, led the Keep it Cute Dance Company in...
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
Sheriff’s Office: No evidence of a shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School after phone threat
Sheriff’s Office: Lockdown lifted at Holly Shelter Middle School after fiinding no evidence of a shooting
The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer...
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Multiple people have been arrested after Bladenboro Police chased a vehicle in connection to a...
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized

Latest News

The Wilmington Police Department received a call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a car...
Crews responding to crash involving car and motorcycle in Wilmington
Lanes are reopen on N. College Road following an incident earlier this morning.
Lanes reopen following N. College Road incident
Danford Road is shut down due to a large truck hitting a power line. Two power poles are also...
Danford Road shut down for next several hours due to downed power line
The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer...
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington