Crews responding to crash involving car and motorcycle in Wilmington

The Wilmington Police Department received a call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a car...
The Wilmington Police Department received a call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Shipyard Blvd 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle took place on Shipyard Blvd at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash was at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Troy Drive. WPD says a call about the crash came in at 11:42 a.m.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

