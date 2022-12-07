Crews responding to crash involving car and motorcycle in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle took place on Shipyard Blvd at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash was at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Troy Drive. WPD says a call about the crash came in at 11:42 a.m.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.