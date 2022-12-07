Senior Connect
Lanes reopen following N. College Road incident

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes are reopen on N. College Road following an incident earlier this morning.

Previously, both lanes of N. College Road were closed near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

The incident was reported by the North Carolina Department of Transportation at around 6:20 a.m.

More details will be provided as they become available.

