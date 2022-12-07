Lanes reopen following N. College Road incident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes are reopen on N. College Road following an incident earlier this morning.

Previously, both lanes of N. College Road were closed near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

The incident was reported by the North Carolina Department of Transportation at around 6:20 a.m.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.