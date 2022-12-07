Senior Connect
Grant totaling $574,914 awarded for Wilmington Terminal Railroad upgrades

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a $574,914 grant for upgrades to the Wilmington Terminal Railroad.

The funding will go towards track upgrades along the mainline and in the Wilmington yard.

The grant was awarded as part of $12 million in awards for short-line railroads announced by the NCDOT on Wednesday, Dec. 7. These grants require a matching investment, which means the total investment is closer to $24 million. These are all part of the NCDOT’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement Program.

With that funding, the NCDOT will support improvements to 52 railroad bridges and nearly 123 miles of railroad in the state.

“The program supports rail infrastructure health, safety, and performance throughout the state, enabling NCDOT to partner with rail companies on improvement projects to effectively move freight. This partnership helps railroads efficiently meet customer needs in cost-effective ways while preparing them for growing service demands and partnerships with new businesses and industries.,” the NCDOT said in the announcement.

Acquired by Genesee and Wyoming Inc. in 2005, the Wilmington Terminal Railroad is a 17-mile short-line railroad that runs down the west side of Wilmington.

