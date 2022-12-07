Gaston Co. 18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to second job

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An 18-year-old in Dallas is in the market for a new vehicle after hitting it big by playing the lottery.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Dalton Radford left work and was going to his second job when he stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.

Radford, a public works employee, bought his lucky ticket Friday afternoon from Will’s Food Store III on Dallas High Shoals Highway in Dallas. He checked his tickets in the parking lot and discovered he won $1 million.

“I thought, ‘Hey! I just won a million dollars,’” said Radford. “I called my mom, dad, and grandpa. Everyone was happy.”

Radford said his win came after his grandpa predicted two weeks ago that we would win $1 million.

The 18-year-old said he plans to save most of his winnings but will use some of it to buy a brand-new Chevrolet Silverado.

Lottery officials said Radford chose to take the lump sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home approximately $426,063.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.