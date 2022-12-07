First Alert Forecast: balmy December weather... for now

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with balmy air and even some fog oozing around the Cape Fear Region. Otherwise in the skies, expect Wednesday to feature a mix of sun and clouds and little if any rainfall. Gentle southwest breezes will encourage temperatures to highs mainly in the middle and upper 70s - much higher than the average of 62 and likely a tad shy of the record of 82.

Cooler air wedges into your First Alert Forecast for Friday and the weekend. Expect daytime temperatures to settle back to the seasonable 50s to, at most, 60s, and nighttime readings to occasionally ping the chilly 40s in this time. Rain chances in the transition include 40% for Friday, 10% for Saturday, and 20% for Sunday. So, keep an eye out, but certainly do not count on a drought buster.

Some rare postseason tropical or subtropical storm development remains possible with a disturbance several hundred miles east and southeast of Bermuda late this week. Should a storm eventually spin up before this disturbance encounters cooler water, it would be called Owen. Regardless of its development, this system in question remains zero threat to the Carolinas - and North America in general.

