Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Firefighters use inflatable boat to rescue dog that fell through thin ice

Fire crews rescued a dog that fell through thin ice on the Peshtigo River. (SOURCE: WBAY)
By WBAY news staff, Emily Roberts and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Firefighters in Wisconsin worked to rescue a dog that fell through the ice of a river on Monday.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a Peshtigo police officer responded to the scene where they saw a dog running off the ice on the Peshtigo River. Another dog, named Calvin, had fallen through the ice and was spotted by the officer, who then called dispatch and contacted the owner.

Peshtigo City Fire Chief Chuck Gardon said they tried to get a firefighter out on the ice to save the dog, but it was too dangerous.

“You couldn’t walk on it. You couldn’t lay on it. It just wasn’t going,” he said.

Fire crews quickly brought an inflatable rescue boat capable of gliding over ice to help.

Crew members “jumped on board, grabbed some paddles and started breaking ice and going out to the dog.”

Calvin was in the water for about 37 minutes before he was finally rescued, police said. Calvin’s owner took the animal to a local veterinary clinic to be checked out.

“He just is an active dog who wanted to go harass the geese and it got him in trouble,” Gordon said.

Calvin is now recovering in the comfort of his own home.

Firefighters advise any humans taking to the ice this winter to check conditions ahead of time.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Na'Kita Monroe (center), who identifies as transgender, led the Keep it Cute Dance Company in...
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
Sheriff’s Office: No evidence of a shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School after phone threat
Sheriff’s Office: Lockdown lifted at Holly Shelter Middle School after fiinding no evidence of a shooting
The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer...
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Multiple people have been arrested after Bladenboro Police chased a vehicle in connection to a...
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media after signing the final piece of a...
Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A cancelled reservation at a Richmond restaurant leads to debate over cancel culture. (Source:...
Conservative group says it was denied reservation at restaurant because of beliefs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Report: Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Fla.
Paul Fleisher and his wife Debra are seen Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at their home in Henrico...
Interracial marriages to get added protection under new law