Doug Medlin resigns as Surf City Mayor, Councilwoman Teresa Batts sworn in as replacement

Doug Medlin announced his resignation as the Town of Surf City’s mayor at the Town Council’s...
Doug Medlin announced his resignation as the Town of Surf City’s mayor at the Town Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.(Town of Surf City)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Doug Medlin announced his resignation as the Town of Surf City’s mayor effective immediately at the Town Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Medlin, who has spent 35 years in public service to the town, is reportedly stepping down to focus on his family and health.

“I am so proud of all the things I have been able to contribute to. I am glad I was able to help our community and I will continue to help from a different place and perspective. I am proud that I led the charge on getting our sewer started here in our town back in the 80′s. I am proud that I worked to update our water treatment system. I am extremely proud that I worked with a group of people on beach nourishment and relieved that we have finally secured that project this year!” Medlin said in a press release.

He became a councilmember on April 5, 1988, appointed Mayor Pro-Tem and was then sworn in as Mayor on December 5, 1989, until December 1991. He was voted in again as mayor in November of 2019.

According to a release from the Town of Surf City, Medlin was instrumental in the town’s parks and recreation expansion, the new Surf City Bridge and the opening of a new Municipal Complex in 2021.

Councilwoman Teresa Batts was unanimously appointed at the meeting to replace Medlin and Councilman Don Helms was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem. Batts was sworn in immediately after the meeting.

“It’s best for me to step away and make my health the number one priority,” Medlin said at the meeting. “If you know me at all, you know that this decision was not made lightly, and it was not made overnight. It has been one of the hardest decisions of my life.”

The Town will be publishing a process to select someone to fill the vacant council position and details of a public celebration for the former mayor will be announced soon.

