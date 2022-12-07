Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Controversy continues as two call themselves Anson County sheriff

The top job has been vacant since former Sheriff Landric Reid died in September.
There are two people calling themselves sheriff in one local county after a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are two people calling themselves sheriff in Anson County.

After a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents, the newly-elected Anson County commissioners held their first meeting Tuesday night.

Among their first orders of business was to un-do a vote taken in a hastily-called meeting Monday to appoint a sheriff.

The top job has been vacant since former Sheriff Landric Reid died in September. It was too late to replace his name on the ballot and, technically, Reid was re-elected.

Now there’s a vacancy.

Commissioners heard from dozens of angry residents Tuesday night who questioned the process that led to one man being appointed in a meeting Monday and a different man being voted in Tuesday.

“Illegal. Immoral. You broke your oath of office,” one man said. “I no longer consider the people that were involved in last Thursday’s meeting and last night’s meeting ... you are no longer my commissioners.”

“I’m concerned when we are more concerned about personal preference rather than the voice of the people,” another man said.

The commissioners voted to appoint the man who’s been serving as interim sheriff to the job for the next four years. The county attorney, though, said the dispute over who is actually sheriff will likely have to be settled in court.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Na'Kita Monroe (center), who identifies as transgender, led the Keep it Cute Dance Company in...
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
Sheriff’s Office: No evidence of a shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School after phone threat
Sheriff’s Office: Lockdown lifted at Holly Shelter Middle School after fiinding no evidence of a shooting
The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer...
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
Multiple people have been arrested after Bladenboro Police chased a vehicle in connection to a...
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
Doug Medlin announced his resignation as the Town of Surf City’s mayor at the Town Council’s...
Doug Medlin resigns as Surf City Mayor, Councilwoman Teresa Batts sworn in as replacement

Latest News

Those who lost their lives 81 years ago today are being honored and there are ways you can pay...
Opportunities to reflect and honor veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Those who lost their lives 81 years ago today are being honored and there are ways you can pay...
Opportunities to reflect and honor veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Lanes are reopen on N. College Road following an incident earlier this morning.
Lanes reopen following N. College Road incident