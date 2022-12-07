Castle Hayne family devastated after neighbor shoots and kills two dogs

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Having a pet escape can be scary, not knowing if they’ll come back home or worrying that they might be hit by a car, but most people don’t ever think that their pets might be shot and killed. That’s what happened to Jax and Sammi, two 10-month-old Lab mixes who got out of their home earlier this week.

“They were very well behaved very well mannered, they were just good babies — they were swimming,” Lisa Sewell, the dog’s owner said.

After the dogs got out of the house she was frantic trying to get them back inside. They had taken off to hit their favorite swimming spot, a pond behind their home. As soon as Mike Sykes, who also owned the dogs, heard they got loose, he called and texted his neighbor.

“I apologize for any problems they cause and I’m trying to round them up now,” he said in a text message.

He wouldn’t get a reply until after it was too late.

Sewell said that as her neighbor came home, he stopped and asked if her dogs were loose, when she said yes, she said his reply was chilling.

“He’s like, when I get back there and they’re on my property, I’m going to shoot and kill them,” Sewell said.

Desperate to get the dogs back inside both Sykes and Sewell went to the property line and were trying to get them to come back inside — and say that the dogs were almost back home when the shots rang out.

“We ran out back and we were running to get them and they were coming because they go to the pond back there, there’s a trail to a pond and they love swimming in it and they were coming back from swimming in it and they were crossing his property — and he shot them,” Sewell said.

The neighbor responded to a text message from WECT and said that the dogs were not friendly and that they had been chasing his wife and four-year-old son, but Sykes said that’s not what he saw.

“When he shot them they were running to the house, they were posing no threat,” he said.

Sewell quickly called 911 and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded and started an investigation, NHCSO confirmed there was an ongoing investigation but were unable to release more information at this time.

The killing of the dogs has been traumatic for Sewell and Sykes who say the dogs were like children to them, they slept in their bed and were never aggressive towards anyone. They want their neighbor to be held accountable for the deaths of their dogs, but even if the sheriff’s office does bring charges — the loss of their dogs will never make sense.

“There was no rhyme or reason to any of it he’s never complained never called animal control, they don’t get out often, so I don’t get what caused him to be so evil and kill our dogs,” Sewell said.

