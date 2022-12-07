Bladen County Sherriff’s Office arrests three people on charges of firearm possession, obstruction of justice

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people for possession of firearm charges in Clarkton after several months of receiving criminal complaints.

On Monday, Dec. 5, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Agents arrested Clarkton resident Charlie Philip Fowler, 49, around the 100 block of N. Mitchell Ford Road area in Clarkton. He was charged with driving with a revoked license, revoked resignation and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fowler was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. He was taken to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was given a $26,000 bond.

On the same day, officers executed a search warrant at Fowler’s residence. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, they found five additional firearms were located and children were located in the residence near the firearms and living in less-than-ideal conditions.

During the search, Shannon Rose King-Fowler, 48, and Joseph Henry Hardee, 47, were arrested for resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer.

King-Fowler was held under a $2,000 bond and Hardee was held under a $2,000 bond.

