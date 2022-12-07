Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Azalea Festival Princess to visit Jingle on the Beach event in Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach Park
Wrightsville Beach Park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Azalea Festival is presenting the Jingle on the Beach family-friendly event at Wrightsville Beach Park with a special visit from the Azalea Festival Princess on Saturday, Dec. 10.

“Join in the fun of a family-friendly Holiday Happening at Wrightsville Beach Park. Find a morning filled with photos with a Beachy Santa, arts and crafts, youth performances, snacks, and a special visit by the beautiful Azalea Festival Princess!” wrote the NC Azalea Festival on the event page.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and some of the proceeds will benefit the Cape Fear Volunteer Center and Big Buddy. Advance tickets are $5 per adult and $15 per child (available online here), while tickets on the day of the event are $5 for adults and $20 for children. Any children attending the event must be accompanied by an adult.

Wrightsville Beach Park is located on 321 Causeway Drive.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Na'Kita Monroe (center), who identifies as transgender, led the Keep it Cute Dance Company in...
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
Sheriff’s Office: No evidence of a shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School after phone threat
Sheriff’s Office: Lockdown lifted at Holly Shelter Middle School after fiinding no evidence of a shooting
The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer...
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
Multiple people have been arrested after Bladenboro Police chased a vehicle in connection to a...
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
Doug Medlin announced his resignation as the Town of Surf City’s mayor at the Town Council’s...
Doug Medlin resigns as Surf City Mayor, Councilwoman Teresa Batts sworn in as replacement

Latest News

Gift giving is a holiday staple for many, but the stress of finding the right gifts to buy...
Tech Talk: Budget-friendly gift ideas for the holidays
North Carolina Education Lottery
Those who lost their lives 81 years ago today are being honored and there are ways you can pay...
Opportunities to reflect and honor veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Those who lost their lives 81 years ago today are being honored and there are ways you can pay...
Opportunities to reflect and honor veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day