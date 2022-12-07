Azalea Festival Princess to visit Jingle on the Beach event in Wrightsville Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Azalea Festival is presenting the Jingle on the Beach family-friendly event at Wrightsville Beach Park with a special visit from the Azalea Festival Princess on Saturday, Dec. 10.

“Join in the fun of a family-friendly Holiday Happening at Wrightsville Beach Park. Find a morning filled with photos with a Beachy Santa, arts and crafts, youth performances, snacks, and a special visit by the beautiful Azalea Festival Princess!” wrote the NC Azalea Festival on the event page.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and some of the proceeds will benefit the Cape Fear Volunteer Center and Big Buddy. Advance tickets are $5 per adult and $15 per child (available online here), while tickets on the day of the event are $5 for adults and $20 for children. Any children attending the event must be accompanied by an adult.

Wrightsville Beach Park is located on 321 Causeway Drive.

