12-year-old charged for fake active shooter report at Holly Shelter Middle School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced a charge against a 12-year-old juvenile for falsely reporting an active shooter at Holly Shelter Middle School that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active shooter on the school grounds. Law enforcement responded to the school and found no evidence of an active shooter after clearing the campus.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office confirmed that the juvenile attends Holly Shelter Middle School.

The juvenile is charged with false report concerning mass violence on education property.

“We take all reports of active shooters seriously, and this false report caused unnecessary disruption and fear in the community. We are thankful that there was no actual threat and that no one was harmed, but we are sending a strong message that false reports will not be tolerated. I want to thank all our partnering agencies that came to help us clear the school. All of us working together makes our community safer,” Sheriff Ed McMahon said in a press release.

