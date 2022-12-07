$10M bond set for man accused of threatening Charlotte daycare, shooting park ranger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hefty bond was set for the man accused of shooting a Mecklenburg County park ranger and later threatening violence against a north Charlotte daycare.

Tyson Lee Corpening, 36, was arrested Monday night on charges of:

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

2 counts of ethnic intimidation

Damage to property

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Threat of mass violence on educational property

Corpening faced a judge Wednesday morning. According to court officials, his bond was set at $10 million and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department electronic monitoring was ordered.

His arrest came after the two crimes that happened within close proximity of each other.

Authorities said Corpening shot the ranger on Nov. 27 at the Friendship Sportsplex off of Beatties Ford Road.

According to the arrest warrant, he assaulted him “because of his race, color.”

The sportsplex is less than a mile away from the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center off Beatties Ford Road.

On Monday morning, officers said they received a 911 call about a rock containing hate speech and a threat to “kill children in the next 24 hours” being thrown through the daycare’s window.

The arrest warrant also says he threatened to assault a man at the daycare “because of his race, color, religion.”

WBTV contacted that man and he said they are all okay, but did not want to comment further.

Police said they believe the two crimes are related.

Corpening was arrested at his home on McAllister Drive, which is within a half mile of the sportsplex and the day care center.

His neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told WBTV there was a lot of commotion surrounding the arrest.

“All of the sudden [I heard a] boom,” he said. “It sounded like a dang cannon.”

He says that’s when he peeped outside his front door.

“He saw me and he said shut your door!” he said.

He’s not sure what happened next, but learning of all of these charges he says he’s grateful he’s behind bars with a 10-million dollar bond.

“It’s not a good thing,” he said. “What he did is not a good thing. It’s messing up a lot of people.”

