Wrightsville Beach police warn of phone scam

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is warning the public about a phone-based scam where...
The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is warning the public about a phone-based scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is warning the public about a phone-based scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the WBPD, the caller tells the potential victim that a warrant for their arrest is on file for missing jury duty. The caller then offers the victim a way to remedy the situation by sending funds instead of getting arrested.

“Please know that no legitimate law enforcement agency will call you and ask you to submit funds to avoid arrest,” Wrightsville Beach police stated in a news release.

Police say more than one resident has already been a victim of the scheme.

“Please do NOT give out personal information such as social security or bank account numbers,” the news release states. “While the deputies at the Front Desk cannot verify warrants over the phone, if you or someone you know feels as though they may have a warrant for their arrest, there are deputies at the Front Desk 24/7 and deputies at the Court House during normal business hours that can assist you. If you feel someone is trying to scam you, please contact the Scam Reporting Hotline at 1-877-566-7226.”

“Any other questions can be directed to the Front Desk at 910-798-4162.”

