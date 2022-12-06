Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility.

The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.

Per the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the project is expected to cost $5.8 million and would be finished in February 2025.

This is a certificate of need application and not an application for funding. A health care provider must fill out a certificate of need application in most circumstances when they plan to acquire, replace or add to their facilities and equipment.

A public hearing for the project is set to take place on Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. in room 528 of the Union Station Building at Cape Fear Community College. Written comments must be submitted as an attachment to an email if sent to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov by 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.

