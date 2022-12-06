U.S. 17 experiencing delays due to downed power line in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Delays are expected until around 5:20 p.m. on U.S. 17 near Ploof Road in Leland after a large truck collided with a power line.

According to the Leland Police Department, the roadway will need to be temporarily shut down at around 4:40 p.m. to allow crews to make a 3-5 minute repair.

Delays are expected in both the north and southbound lanes.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.