Southport Winterfest underway this week

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Holiday festivities are in full-swing in many communities, including Southport, where the town’s annual Winterfest is underway this week.

There are many events going on this week, which can be found here, but one event invites the community to participate everyday through Sunday. The Winterfest Storefront Showcase, now in its second year, has invited people to vote for their favorite decorated storefront windows.

If you’re a window shopper, then you will love this contest. There are five categories to vote for, such as most kid friendly, most original, most traditional, wow factor and best overall. You can find the link to vote here and voting participants may vote more than once per category.

The winners will be announced on Monday, December 12th and a trophy will be awarded for the best overall winner.

Last year, Lexi B’s Boutique won best overall and this year they have high hopes to take home the trophy again.

“We’re defending our title. And this year, we gathered as many things as possible from all the staff. So, the bicycle in the window represents Southport at its finest. And we filled it full of Christmas presents and balls and the snowman and snow all came from different people that work at the store.” said Jean Turney, who works at Lexi B’s.

The employees spent a whole day before Thanksgiving decorating the store windows, with each object being donated by the employees. Lexi B’s Boutique is proud that all of their employees worked together to create one of their favorite storefronts.

This is the perfect activity to partake in throughout the week and over the weekend. It’s one of several events that makes up Southport’s Winterfest, which attracts thousands of people and helps the small businesses.

