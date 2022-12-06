Senior Connect
Songs of the Season choral concert to be performed at the Wilson Center

Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Choral Society is presenting the Songs of the Season concert at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Per the organizers, the choral society will perform with a featured guest chorus from Cape Fear Academy under director Alexa Skelly. Byron Marshall will conduct the concert and Sheryl Tjon will play piano.

“The Wilmington Choral Society, with over 75 years performing in Wilmington, presents a medley of Holiday Choral Music with favorites including, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’, ‘Sleigh Ride’, ‘The Wexford Carol’, ‘Irving Berlin’s Christmas’, ‘Winter Wonderland’, and more,” states the event page.

Tickets are $22 each with discounts for children 12 and under; they can be purchased on the Wilson Center website or via Ticket Center on weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

