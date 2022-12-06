Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County

SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County.

The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.

The sections of U.S. 17 that will be resurfaced are both directions of the highway between the U.S. 17 Business/ Old Ocean Highway junctions to the north and south of Bolivia. The section of N.C. 904 spans from Longwood Road to the Columbus County line.

The contractors can begin as early as March 2023 and are expected to complete the work by fall 2024.

