Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County

The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface...
The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.(16 News Now)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County.

The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.

The sections of U.S. 17 that will be resurfaced are both directions of the highway between the U.S. 17 Business/ Old Ocean Highway junctions to the north and south of Bolivia. The section of N.C. 904 spans from Longwood Road to the Columbus County line.

The contractors can begin as early as March 2023 and are expected to complete the work by fall 2024.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Jerome McMillian
Columbus Co. commissioner resigns from elected office and takes position as chief deputy
Koen Hester
Wilmington Police Department locate runaway teen
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander...
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.

Latest News

Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department were dispatched to help out cows who ended...
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River
Raw Video: Local law enforcement rounds up cows from the Cape Fear River
Over the past two years, Plastic Ocean Project (POP) has been working to clean up a portion of...
Local environmental nonprofit tackles litter problem along U.S. 421
Plastic Ocean Project has adopted a portion of U.S. 421
Plastic Ocean Project cleaning up U.S. 421