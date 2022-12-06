Recall issued for approximately 8 million laundry, cleaning products

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall for approximately 8 million The Laundress cleaning and laundry detergent products.

Recalled products may contain bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas. As of this time, the company is aware of 11 consumers who have reported Pseudomonas infections; further investigation is underway to determine whether these cases are related to the use of recalled The Laundress products.

According to the recall announcement, “People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin.”

Recalled products include:

  • Products with lot codes that begin with the letter F and the last four digits are numbered 9354 or less;
  • Products with lot codes that begin with the letter H and the last four digits are numbered 2262 or less;
  • Products with lot codes that begin with the letter T and the last four digits are numbered 5264 or less.

Lot codes of affected products can be identified on the bottom or side of the bottle in black type.

Additionally, all products will have “The Laundress - New York” printed at the top of the label. The recalled products were manufactured through September 2022 at the affected facility. As of now, testing has identified bacteria in recalled products produced back in January 2021.

A full list of recalled products can be found here.

Those in possession of a recalled product should immediately stop use and may request a refund using one of the following:

  • A photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker;
  • A photo of the receipt;
  • If purchased through The Laundress website, consumers can submit their email address.

Reimbursement requests may also be started here.

Consumers should ensure that the bottles are closed tightly before throwing them away in household trash. The recalled products should not be emptied prior to disposal.

Those who would like to contact The Laundress can do so at 800-681-1915 or online by visiting their website.

For more information about this recall and others, please visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall for approximately 8 million The Laundress cleaning and laundry detergent products.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall for approximately 8 million The Laundress cleaning and laundry detergent products.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

