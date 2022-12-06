Skip to content
Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Watch Live
Election Results
News
Weather
Investigate
Traffic
Health
Cape Fear Weekend
Submit Your Pictures
Home
About Us
Meet the News Team
Live Online
See It, Snap It, Send It
Previous Newscasts
WECT Anywhere
Contests
WECT Jobs
WECT Internship Program
News
Investigate
Crime
Back to School
Here We Grow
National
Politics
Election Results
Crimes of the Cape Fear
GenX Water Investigation
1-on-1 with Jon Evans
School Sex Scandal
Black History Month
Election Results
North Carolina Results Map
National Election Results Map
How AP Reports Election Results
Weather
First Alert Skycams
Sky Tracker
Weather Pics
First Alert Hurricane Center
Shootin’ the Breeze
Traffic
Gas Prices
Health
Coronavirus
Opioid Epidemic
Senior Connect
Sports
Olympics
Friday Night Football
Get Fit With 6
Community
Event Calendar
Collector's Calendar
Cape Fear Weekend
Pet of the Week
Highway 6
Clear The Shelters
Community Classroom
Community Spotlight
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Home Pros
Cape Fear Strong
Schedule
Carolina in the Morning
First at Four
Conserve Cape Fear
Side Hustle
Telemundo Wilmington
Previous Newscasts
PowerNation
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Press Releases
Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working with the Charlotte FBI field office.
CMPD says a subject was in custody as of 8:30 p.m. Monday. There are no other people of interest at this time.
By
WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
|
Updated: 4 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Most Read
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Columbus Co. commissioner resigns from elected office and takes position as chief deputy
Wilmington Police Department locate runaway teen
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
Latest News
Southport Winterfest underway this week
Recall issued for approximately 8 million laundry, cleaning products
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
Recall issued for approximately 8 million laundry, cleaning products
Southport Winterfest underway this week