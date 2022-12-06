Senior Connect
Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working with the Charlotte FBI field office.
CMPD says a subject was in custody as of 8:30 p.m. Monday. There are no other people of interest at this time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
