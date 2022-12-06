Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pearl Harbor commemoration events to be hosted on the Battleship North Carolina

In remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, multiple commemoration events will...
In remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, multiple commemoration events will be held at the Battleship North Carolina.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, multiple commemoration events will be held at the Battleship North Carolina.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Azalea Coast Amateur Radio Club will host a worldwide HAM radio operator event at two stations aboard the battleship.

According to the announcement, HAM operators may contact the ship via voice, digital and morse code at callsign “NI4BK.” Radio operators making contact will receive a special postcard verifying the contact.

For more information, please visit the Battleship North Carolina website or the Azalea Coast Amateur Radio Club website. Additionally, those wishing to take part may contact Allan Pellnat at (910) 799-1694 or KX2H@att.net.

On Dec. 7, the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina will place nearly 200 wreaths on the ship’s lifelines. These “Wreaths of Honor” were purchased by friends and family to honor their veterans and active-duty service members.

According to an announcement from the organization, the wreaths will remain on display through Jan. 7. Additionally, shortly after 1 p.m., volunteers will observe a moment of silence and place wreaths in the ship’s Memorial Room and Crew Roster Room.

For more information, please visit the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Jerome McMillian
Columbus Co. commissioner resigns from elected office and takes position as chief deputy
Koen Hester
Wilmington Police Department locate runaway teen
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Jody Greene enters a courtroom in the Columbus County Courthouse for a removal hearing. He is...
WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect

Latest News

Over the past two years, Plastic Ocean Project (POP) has been working to clean up a portion of...
Local environmental nonprofit tackles litter problem along U.S. 421
Country singer Carly Pearce will kick off the 2023 Azalea Festival Concert Series next April.
Carly Pearce to kick off 2023 Azalea Festival Concert Series
Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
Songs of the Season choral concert to be performed at the Wilson Center
Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach State Park rangers and...
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River