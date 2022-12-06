Pearl Harbor commemoration events to be hosted on the Battleship North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, multiple commemoration events will be held at the Battleship North Carolina.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Azalea Coast Amateur Radio Club will host a worldwide HAM radio operator event at two stations aboard the battleship.

According to the announcement, HAM operators may contact the ship via voice, digital and morse code at callsign “NI4BK.” Radio operators making contact will receive a special postcard verifying the contact.

For more information, please visit the Battleship North Carolina website or the Azalea Coast Amateur Radio Club website. Additionally, those wishing to take part may contact Allan Pellnat at (910) 799-1694 or KX2H@att.net.

On Dec. 7, the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina will place nearly 200 wreaths on the ship’s lifelines. These “Wreaths of Honor” were purchased by friends and family to honor their veterans and active-duty service members.

According to an announcement from the organization, the wreaths will remain on display through Jan. 7. Additionally, shortly after 1 p.m., volunteers will observe a moment of silence and place wreaths in the ship’s Memorial Room and Crew Roster Room.

For more information, please visit the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.