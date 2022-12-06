Senior Connect
NTSB releases initial findings following fatal Charlotte helicopter crash

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following a fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. You can read the NTSB’s full Aviation Investigation Preliminary Report here.

Some of those findings include:

1. The helicopter was operated as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 aerial observation flight.

2. The purpose of the flight was to provide training for the staff meteorologist over a simulated news scene.

3. The report outlines that the helicopter departed from the WBTV Heliport at 11:50 a.m. and proceeded south for approximately five minutes over Interstate 77.

4. The pilot performed three left 360-degree turns. During the third turn, the helicopter entered a rapid descent and impacted a grassy area adjacent to the southbound lanes of I-77.

5. The pilot was in contact with Charlotte (CLT) air traffic control tower at the time; however, a review of the communication recordings did not reveal any calls of distress.

In a recent public statement, WBTV expressed appreciation for the continued support from the Charlotte community and beyond following the incident.

“WBTV is appreciative of the continued outpouring of support for Chip, Jason, and our WBTV family. While we expect preliminary findings from the NTSB in several weeks, we know it will take a year or more for the full report. To that end, we will allow the NTSB and Total Traffic & Weather Network, who operated Sky3 for WBTV for many years, to handle the review of appropriate records and information.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

