New Hanover County Board of Commissioners members take oath, Rivenbark elected to chair

Newly-elected Commissioner LeAnn Pierce and re-elected Commissioner Rob Zapple took the oath of office for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Newly-elected Commissioner LeAnn Pierce and re-elected Commissioner Rob Zapple took the oath of office for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 5.

Zapple, now beginning his third term on the board, and Pierce, former mayor of Carolina Beach who is beginning her first term, will join Deb Hays, Jonathan Barfield Jr. and Bill Rivenbark.

Per the county’s announcement, Commissioner Rivenbark has been elected to serve as the board’s chair, while LeAnn Pierce was elected to serve as the vice-chair. The two will serve in these roles until Dec. 11, 2023, when the board will choose again.

For more information, please visit the New Hanover County website.

The 2023 New Hanover County Board of Commissioners
The 2023 New Hanover County Board of Commissioners(New Hanover County)

