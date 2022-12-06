NC Court of Appeals orders new trial after ruling that man’s constitutional rights were violated

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A state appeals court has ordered a new trial for Matt Rogers who entered an Alford plea to trafficking in cocaine by transportation and possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, ruling that his constitutional rights were violated.

Rogers was one of three people arrested on drug charges in an incident in August of 2019. He entered an Alford Plea, a guilty plea where the defendant does not admit to a criminal act but admits there is sufficient evidence to find them guilty, on March 25, 2021 in New Hanover County Superior Court. Rogers was subsequently sentenced to 35 to 51 months for the trafficking charge and 10 to 21 months for the possession charge.

According to the ruling, the appeals court found his constitutional rights under the Fourth Amendment were violated because a judge allowed a detective to obtain historical cell-site location information without probable cause.

The detective investigating Rogers gained access to the coordinates of Roger’s phone through a sealed order, allowing him to monitor the phone’s location. On August 17, 2019, the phone reportedly “start[ed] to travel from Wilmington, North Carolina, across the country...exactly to Hayward,” California, and remained there for approximately 20–30 minutes before beginning to return. The detective intercepted the car on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, and obtained a ‘trafficking amount of cocaine.’”

The defense cites Carpenter v. United States, writing that “an order issued under Section 2703(d) . . . is not a permissible mechanism for accessing historical cell-site records” because “law enforcement need only show that the cell-site evidence might be pertinent to an ongoing investigation—a gigantic departure from the probable cause rule[.]”

In the conclusion, the court writes that the application and affidavit provided by the detective was insufficient to provide probable cause, meaning that Rogers’ constitutional rights were violated.

