Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple people have been arrested after a police chase in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown.

According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement spotted the vehicle connected to a theft at the Big Blue Store, driven by 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the drivers fled.

The vehicle was chased along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive until it crashed on Butler Mill Road.

Two people were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are minor.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.