Local electric utility providers to evaluate security in wake of Moore County power outages

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As crews work to restore power to more than 30,000 customers impacted by an attack on Duke Energy substations in Moore County, spokesman Jeff Brooks says the company will evaluate the security of its locations across the state.

“I think that as we move beyond this, we will be looking at ways that we can continue to improve our security process, which is always evolutionary,” said Brooks. “We always take lessons from the events, from peers, from agencies in the government to make our process better.”

A similar evaluation process is underway at Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation. Spokesman Brookes Versaggi says the company already has an effective security system in place.

“We do have multiple layers of security across our system that allows us to monitor and protect critical infrastructure,” Versaggi said. “We have several security cameras in place that monitor activity, record activity 24 hours a day, and we do have physical barriers in place to prevent close proximity to our equipment.”

Versaggi says BEMC will work with other utilities and agencies to find what methods of protection are effective and which need to be addressed and improved. Brooks, however, says no system is perfect.

“Even though we do everything right, there is going to be opportunities where things happen,” Brooks said. “So, part of what we have to do is be resilient as well and make sure that we’re containing those things as much as possible, making sure the rest of the system continues to work the way it’s supposed to.”

Brooks says customers outside of Moore and Hoke counties have not seen any direct impacts of the outages.

