Sheriff’s Office: No evidence of a shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School after phone threat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it has found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured after a phone threat was called in on Tuesday about a possible active shooter near Holly Shelter Middle School.

“The NHSO is completing our third search a Holly Shelter Middle School,” the sheriff’s office stated on Twitter just before 5 p.m. “We have found no evidence of a shooting and have no one who is injured. This appears to be another swatting call.”

The sheriff’s office says that New Hanover High School was the victim of a hoax call about an active shooter last week.

