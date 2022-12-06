First Alert Forecast: midweek warmth at home, a postseason pulse in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with modest midweek shower chances in the Cape Fear Region: near 30% Tuesday, near 10% Wednesday, and near 10% Thursday. And with plenty of dry daylight hours, temperatures should manage to swell to some impressive levels:

- For Tuesday, the forecast high is near 71, which is above the December 6 average of 62. Wilmington’s record for December 6 is 81, set in 1998.

- For Wednesday, the forecast high is near 77, which is well above the December 7 average of 62. Wilmington’s record for December 7 is 82, set in 1998.

- The Thursday forecast is near 74, which is above the December 8 average of, still, 62. Wilmington’s record for December 7 is also 82, set, again, in 1998.

Your First Alert Forecast in the longer range accounts for a passing cold front. With it, expect highs to shrink from mainly the middle 60s Friday to lower 60s over the weekend. Expect nights to have some holiday chill, too. Rain chances with this process: near 30% Friday and near 10% for the weekend.

Some rare postseason tropical or subtropical storm development remains possible several hundred miles east or southeast of Bermuda this week. Should a storm eventually be named, it would be called Owen. Regardless of its development level, this feature is unlikely to affect the Carolinas in any way.

