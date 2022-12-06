Senior Connect
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington

The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer...
The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy and N College Road at around 7:35 a.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy and N College Road at around 7:35 a.m.

According to the announcement, the eastbound lanes were shutdown as crews worked to clean up the debris. The WPD had advised commuters to seek alternative routes.

