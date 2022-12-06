Elizabethtown getting new community center, improvements to park

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown will get a new community center and other improvements thanks to two grants recently awarded to the town.

The Town of Elizabethtown announced the improvements in a press release on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“We are grateful for the support of Assistant Secretary of Commerce Kenneth Flowers and his staff at the Rural Economic Development Division,” Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell said in the announcement. “During a personal visit to Elizabethtown, Secretary Flowers saw the need for necessary improvements to this neighborhood and shared our vision of revitalizing the former commerce hub that serves as a critical gateway to our downtown.”

The town is working with engineering consultant Paul Mattox, Libby Smith and E.L. Robinson Engineering to use a $2,575,000 grant for the design and construction of an 11,000 square foot community center on the location of the current Martin Luther King Park.

A previous grant will allow for improved sidewalks and new decorative lighting to make the park more safe and pedestrian friendly.

The new facility will include a new playground, indoor event space, a multipurpose full-size playing surface with bleachers, locker rooms, a commercial kitchen, meeting offices and substantial parking.

The town is also partnering with Bladen County, Bladen County Schools and Bladen Community College to offer tutoring, adult high school classes, small business development and technology resources at the Community Center.

The improvements are part of a larger effort to connect the New Town neighborhood with downtown and to improve accessibility to the shopping area along South Poplar Street U.S. 701 S.

