Danford Road shut down for next several hours due to downed power line

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Danford Road is shut down due to a large truck hitting a power line. Two power poles are also damaged, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Detours are expected at HWY 87 and Old Ocean HWY.

The power company says the road will be shut down for several hours while crews replace the poles and line.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

