Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Danford Road shut down for next several hours due to downed power line

Danford Road shut down for next several hours due to downed power line
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Danford Road is shut down due to a large truck hitting a power line. Two power poles are also damaged, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Detours are expected at HWY 87 and Old Ocean HWY.

The power company says the road will be shut down for several hours while crews replace the poles and line.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Jerome McMillian
Columbus Co. commissioner resigns from elected office and takes position as chief deputy
Koen Hester
Wilmington Police Department locate runaway teen
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Massive sharptail mola sunfish that washed ashore in North Carolina
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum display

Latest News

The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer...
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander...
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
The Carolina Beach Town Council has recently adopted new rules and regulations concerning the...
New golf cart regulations in effect for Carolina Beach