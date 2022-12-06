Senior Connect
Courts dismiss appeals made by couple charged with murder

David Raeford Tripp Jr. and Robyn Lynn Noffsinger (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A couple in Brunswick County who were charged with the murder of a child they were convicted of abusing over 20 years ago have now had their appeals thrown out by the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

David Raefore Tripp Jr. and Robyn Lynn Noffsinger were charged with first-degree murder in 2018 in connection to a case of child abuse from 1997. Then, Tripp and Noffsinger were convicted of abusing David Cody Rhinehart, who was 15 months old at the time. Rhinehart died on March 6, 2018 at 21.

Noffsinger is Rhinehart’s biological mother, and she was dating Tripp at the time of the abuse.

In 2018, District Attorney Jon David said the beatings took away Rhinehart’s ability to walk and talk, confining him to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. A medical examiner concluded that he died from injuries related to the abuse in 1997.

Per the opinion of the NC Court of Appeals on the appeal by Robyn Noffsinger, she made a motion to dismiss the charges against her in trial court.

She argued that prosecuting her for first-degree murder would violate her constitutional rights to not be put in jeopardy twice for the same offense and her right to due process of the law. This was dismissed by trial court, so she took took that appeal up with the NC Court of Appeals. That court disagreed and affirmed the decision made by the trial court.

In an appeal from David Tripp, he argued against prosecution for similar reasons: freedom from double jeopardy and a right to due process. But Tripp entered into an Alford plea to four counts of felony child abuse, meaning that he admitted to sufficient evidence to finding him guilty without admitting to the criminal act itself.

Trial court denied Tripp’s appeal, so he took it up with the NC Court of Appeals. As with Noffsinger, the court of appeals affirmed the decision made by trial court.

