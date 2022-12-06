Senior Connect
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach State Park rangers and members of the community worked together to help out cows who ended up in the Cape Fear River.

“When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may get some unusual calls. Such was the case yesterday as officers from the CBPD were dispatched to assist the CB State Park Rangers with rounding up some loose cows! The subjects escaped their pen at Seaside Chapel where they were performing in the live nativity scene,” wrote the CBPD on Facebook.

But all was well: officers and rangers were able to round up the cows with the help of community members and a K9.

“We are thankful for all efforts to achieve a happy ending!” CBPD said.

Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department were dispatched to help out cows who ended up in the Cape Fear River.(Carolina Beach Police Department)

