Comedian Wanda Sykes to perform at the Wilson Center

Wanda Sykes will perform at CFCC's Wilson Center on January 27, 2023
Wanda Sykes will perform at CFCC's Wilson Center on January 27, 2023(Cape Fear Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Stand-up comic, writer and actress Wanda Sykes will perform at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

“Wanda has been entertaining audiences for over twenty years and has ranked among Entertainment Weekly’s ‘25 Funniest People in America,’ Her peers have called her ‘one of the funniest stand-up comics’ in the field,” said CFCC in a release.

Per CFCC, tickets will be available for Wilson Center members starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets can be bought online here or by visiting Ticket Central on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Wanda can currently be seen in season 2 of Netflix’s comedy The Upshaws, which she is writing, co-show running, and starring in. Her fifth and latest standup special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal, is currently streaming on Netflix and was nominated for two 2019 Primetime Emmy® awards; ‘Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special’ and ‘Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special.’ The special also received a Broadcast Critic Award nomination,” CFCC said.

