City and County one step closer to finalizing plans for opioid settlement money

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are a step closer to funding new programs to help fight the ongoing opioid epidemic thanks to a partnership that will utilize money from opioid settlement lawsuits.

Conversations have been in the works for years on how to best address the crisis and while both Wilmington and New Hanover County have taken steps to help, there’s always more that can be done --- and this money can help do more.

Without a one-size-fits-all solution to addiction, the research and efforts of those tasked with drafting these new programs don’t stop with talking to doctors or reading research, they have also gone out to those who have needed these services in the past to find out what helped them the most.

City Councilman Luke Waddell said he’s happy to hear that and wants to have firsthand conversations with some of those people as well.

“I want to confer with folks in the community and and get individuals who have made it through opioid addiction and then kind of come out the other side, see what works for them. I know staff did indicate that they had talked to individuals who who had and got their input on that. I think it’s important for the elected officials to get that input as well,” he said.

The plans presented to a committee of elected officials and staff on Tuesday would utilize the funding at three different levels starting with education and outreach, like teaching what the early signs of addiction look like; and moving onto ensuring more access to treatment for those already in need of it.

Finally, the programs would also be designed to ensure that folks who do get the help they need have the continued resources to continue in their recovery.

One of the suggestions includes providing those in the county jail with medicated assisted treatment options --- something that only those currently on medications who are locked up can receive. County Commissioner Deb Hayes serves on the board and says by providing these resources it could help break the cycle of opioid abuse for some.

“It hits everybody, every single person so everybody does need to care. Because we have people in jail right now that are suffering. And if they’re getting the right help, we have an opportunity to help them turn their lives around. That’s, that’s so critically important that they’re not continuing to come back to jail, that they’re not continuing to overload our emergency department,” she said.

The city and county didn’t have to work together in these efforts but with the community in mind it was decided to join forces to ensure the funding goes to where it’s needed most.

“It is wonderful that the city and the county are joining forces taking that money that we fought hard for in the opioid settlement and combining it so that we can give our community the very best. This is a framework that will start now and provide a future for us in years down the road. We’re going to see some real dynamic changes,” Hayes said.

The plans are not finalized just yet, but Waddell said it shouldn’t be too much longer before the city and county can vote on them, and start using the money to help those in need.

“By the February meeting, we’ll have to have come to an agreement, we’ll vote on how those funds are utilized and then we take it back to our respective city council and county commission to vote on it. And then the funds are put into a budget process for that following year,” he said.

