Carly Pearce to kick off 2023 Azalea Festival Concert Series

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Country singer Carly Pearce will kick off the 2023 Azalea Festival Concert Series next April.

Pearce will perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in downtown Wilmington on Thursday, April 13.

Pearce is a three-time Country Music Association Award winner and a four-time Academy of Country Music Award winner. She also has received a CMT Music Award and became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2021.

Ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.