Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

WATCH: Netflix releases new ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer and premiere dates

Netflix dropped a second trailer for "Harry & Meghan" and the release dates. (Credit: Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Those of you waiting to see the new “Harry and Meghan” documentary have just a few more days.

Netflix announced that the first three episodes will air Thursday.

Netflix also released a new trailer for the docuseries.

In it, the Duke of Sussex says there was a “hierarchy of the family,” and mentioned the “dirty game” of not only leaking stories to the press, but also planting them.

The Duchess of Sussex adds that she realized, “they are never going to protect you.”

Netflix says the series will take viewers from the couple’s early relationship to the challenges that led to their decision to step back from the institution.

The series also includes commentary from friends and family who have never before spoken publicly about what they witnessed.

The last three episodes will air Dec. 15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in...
Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4
Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m.
LOCATED: 90-year-old Brunswick County man has been safely found
Heather Grant's family is mourning her loss after she was killed in what's believed to be an...
Woman killed in domestic violence case remembered as a friend to all
Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
MISSING: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 61 year old
A Columbus County home has been destroyed following a fire Saturday morning.
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire

Latest News

Ainsley's Angels race
Ainsley’s Angels “Frosty 5K” to take place this weekend
Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
LIVE: Artemis I lunar flyby burn
A camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays captured Earth when the spacecraft was...
Artemis 1 moon mission performs lunar flyby