Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured

Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into a Dollar Tree location in Maine.

Police in Ellsworth, Maine said all injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday when an 80-year-old man trying to park in a spot drove into the building.

The driver was not hurt.

The incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency, police said.

Police are investigating if the crash was due to human error or a mechanical malfunction in the pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in...
Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander...
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
MISSING: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 61 year old
Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m.
LOCATED: 90-year-old Brunswick County man has been safely found
Heather Grant's family is mourning her loss after she was killed in what's believed to be an...
Woman killed in domestic violence case remembered as a friend to all

Latest News

Developers hope to build new apartments south of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, but the...
Developers want land proposed in rail realignment project rezoned for residential use
FILE - The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French dogs last year has been...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
Jody Greene enters a courtroom in the Columbus County Courthouse for a removal hearing. He is...
WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect
Hundreds watch as Ed McMahon is sworn in for his fourth term as New Hanover County Sheriff
New Hanover County Sheriff McMahon sworn in for fourth term
Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia fires more missiles, claims Kyiv hit its air bases