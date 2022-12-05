Senior Connect
Shop-with-a-Cop benefit concert to take place Dec. 5 in Southport

The Back Porch Rockers will perform at Franklin Square Park for the event sponsored by the Southport Police Department.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A Shop-with-a-Cop benefit concert is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Per the City of Southport, the Back Porch Rockers will perform at Franklin Square Park for the event sponsored by the Southport Police Department.

If you’d like to learn more, you can visit the City of Southport website.

