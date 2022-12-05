Shop-with-a-Cop benefit concert to take place Dec. 5 in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A Shop-with-a-Cop benefit concert is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Per the City of Southport, the Back Porch Rockers will perform at Franklin Square Park for the event sponsored by the Southport Police Department.

If you’d like to learn more, you can visit the City of Southport website.

