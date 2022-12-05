Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police: Man arrested after trying to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves

Dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was allegedly trying to sell them. (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities said dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was trying to sell them.

The All Metals Recycling business in Williston, Vermont, called police on Oct. 21 after James Perron, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly tried to sell 34 brass medallions.

The medallions are used to mark the gravesites of war veterans.

Police said Perron is facing a felony charge of grave markers and ornaments attempt to sell.

Perron was arrested Sunday and is due in court Jan. 12, according to police.

These photos provided by police show the recovered grave markers.
These photos provided by police show the recovered grave markers.(Courtesy: Williston Police)

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in...
Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander...
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
MISSING: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 61 year old
Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m.
LOCATED: 90-year-old Brunswick County man has been safely found
Heather Grant's family is mourning her loss after she was killed in what's believed to be an...
Woman killed in domestic violence case remembered as a friend to all

Latest News

Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible 'full-court buzzer-beater'
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who arrested...
Lawyer: Man charged in Takeoff killing says he’s innocent
Holiday budgets keep you on track this season
Holiday budgets keep you on track this season
Holiday budgets keep you on track this season
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit