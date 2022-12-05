New Hanover County Sheriff McMahon sworn in for fourth term

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon was sworn in for his fourth term on Monday morning, Dec. 5.

“Over 400 Deputies were sworn in along with Detention Officers, Professional Staff, and VIPER Volunteers. Sheriff McMahon wants to thank every agency that attended and helped cover emergency calls and schools this morning making it possible for our Deputies to be present,” said the NHC Sheriff’s Office in a release.

McMahon was sworn in by Chief District Court Judge J. Corpening.

Hundreds watch as Ed McMahon is sworn in for his fourth term as New Hanover County Sheriff (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Hundreds watch as Ed McMahon is sworn in for his fourth term as New Hanover County Sheriff (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.