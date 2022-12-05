Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County Sheriff McMahon sworn in for fourth term

Hundreds watch as Ed McMahon is sworn in for his fourth term as New Hanover County Sheriff
Hundreds watch as Ed McMahon is sworn in for his fourth term as New Hanover County Sheriff(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon was sworn in for his fourth term on Monday morning, Dec. 5.

“Over 400 Deputies were sworn in along with Detention Officers, Professional Staff, and VIPER Volunteers. Sheriff McMahon wants to thank every agency that attended and helped cover emergency calls and schools this morning making it possible for our Deputies to be present,” said the NHC Sheriff’s Office in a release.

McMahon was sworn in by Chief District Court Judge J. Corpening.

Hundreds watch as Ed McMahon is sworn in for his fourth term as New Hanover County Sheriff
Hundreds watch as Ed McMahon is sworn in for his fourth term as New Hanover County Sheriff(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
Hundreds watch as Ed McMahon is sworn in for his fourth term as New Hanover County Sheriff
Hundreds watch as Ed McMahon is sworn in for his fourth term as New Hanover County Sheriff(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in...
Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander...
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
MISSING: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 61 year old
Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m.
LOCATED: 90-year-old Brunswick County man has been safely found
Heather Grant's family is mourning her loss after she was killed in what's believed to be an...
Woman killed in domestic violence case remembered as a friend to all

Latest News

Developers hope to build new apartments south of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, but the...
Developers want land proposed in rail realignment project rezoned for residential use
Jody Greene enters a courtroom in the Columbus County Courthouse for a removal hearing. He is...
WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect
Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Moore County continues under state of emergency
Camp Lejeune (Source: WECT)
Military training to take place in Bladen County this month