New Hanover Co. school board to discuss improvement plans at certain schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans for improvements at low performing schools is on the agenda for the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The twelve schools identified as low performance for the purposes of the document are Edwin A. Alderman, Blair, College Park, Forest Hills Global, Freeman, Snipes and Wrightsboro Elementary, Holly Shelter, Myrtle Grove and Williston Middle, and International School at Gregory.

You can read the full document here; the acts which comprise the list are intended to “be simple, specific, and lead to the achievement of each objective.” In Edwin A. Alderman Elementary, actions added to the list in the past year include walkthroughs to figure out how much county instruction initiatives are being implemented and asking the Curriculum and Instruction Committee to identify a list of diverse books appropriate for grades K-5.

At College Park Elementary, actions include the development of clear learning targets and hosting a schoolwide cultural festival with student projects and presentations for parents. Another action is for the media coordinator at the International School at Gregory to create a Cultural Corner Diverse Authors area in their library.

Several actions are more oriented towards performance, such as using benchmarks to measure teacher performance at Myrtle Grove Middle and posting learning targets at general education, special education and small group interventions at Wrightsboro Elementary.

You can find the full New Hanover County Schools agenda on their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.