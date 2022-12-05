Senior Connect
Moore County continues under state of emergency

Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally targeted with gunfire.(WECT)
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - People in North Carolina are still without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally targeted with gunfire Saturday night.

34,000 people are still without power since around 7 p.m. on Saturday, mainly the residents of Moore County. About 11,000 have received power back.

Residents were left with no heat or gas to warm their homes over the weekend with freezing temperatures.

County wide curfews have been issued from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. across Moore County and schools are closed today, and may be tomorrow as well.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields had a message for the offenders during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

“Now I can say this, this individual that done this, it was targeted, it wasn’t random. We’re not going to let this hold us back and I can promise you to the perpetrators out there, we will find you,” said Fields.

The SBI and FBI have joined the investigation and no individual or group has claimed responsibility.

Power is not expected to be restored until Thursday due to the severity of the damage to the equipment at the two substations.

