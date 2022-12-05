Senior Connect
Military training to take place in Bladen County this month

Camp Lejeune (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) will take part in training exercises this month in preparation for an overseas deployment.

Officials say that training events will take place in Elizabethtown and White Lake. Residents of Bladen County may notice military aircraft and personnel from Dec. 16-21.

“This exercise has been coordinated over the past 8 months with the following entities: Bladen county and city elected officials, law enforcement agencies and fire and Emergency Medical Services agencies as well as local private and corporate property owners and managers,” a news release states. “In order to provide a realistic training environment, local residents can expect additional noise in and around the vicinity of Elizabethtown and White Lake, North Carolina. The noise could be a result from rotary-wing aircraft operations and military vehicle operations.

“These operations can be expected to occur in the early mornings and late-night hours. While training will not be visible to audiences outside the installation, it is possible to see overflying military aircraft, military vehicles and role players related to the training.”

